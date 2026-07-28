A viral video from Bihar's Nalanda district shows a man dragging a woman along a road while she clung to his motorcycle. The incident has sparked outrage online.

A disturbing video from Bihar's Nalanda district has sparked outrage on social media after it allegedly showed a man dragging a woman along a road while she clung to his moving motorcycle.

The viral clip, recorded by a passerby and shared on X, captured the man riding his motorcycle while the woman hung onto the vehicle and was dragged along the road for several meters. In the video, both were seen struggling as the biker continued to drive despite the woman hanging onto what appeared to be the bike's handle.

Incident Details

The incident reportedly took place near Kila Maidan and Venuvan in Rajgir, located in Bihar's Nalanda district. The man riding the motorcycle is reportedly a government employee, and the woman is his girlfriend. The two were said to be in a relationship for several months.

According to reports, a confrontation between them broke out when the man refused to marry her due to family opposition. Following a meeting, as the man was leaving, the woman allegedly tried to stop him by holding onto his motorcycle. Once she clung to his bike, he did not stop and continued driving, causing her to be dragged across the road.

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Police Complaint Filed

The woman has reportedly lodged a complaint at the Nardiganj Police Station in Nawada district. However, authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the alleged incident, and an investigation is reportedly underway.

Notably, the veracity of the claims circulating alongside the video has not been independently verified. Police are expected to examine the footage and gather additional evidence before reaching any conclusions.

Social Media Reactions

As the video gained traction online, social media users expressed shock and anger over the incident. Many called it terrifying, while others urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take immediate action against the biker.

"This is horrific. Hope the police take strict action and she gets the support she needs," wrote a user.

"This is heartbreaking and absolutely unacceptable. Hope the authorities take strict action and ensure her safety," another said.

"This is pure cruelty. How can someone do this to another person, let alone someone they claim to care about?" questioned a third user.