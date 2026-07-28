Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat dismissed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's political commentary, stating 'no one takes her seriously' and calling her a 'figure of ridicule'. This was in response to Ranaut's remarks against Opposition disrupting Parliament.

'No one takes her seriously': Congress MP hits back at Kangana Ranaut

Hitting back at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her recent statements, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Tuesday claimed that "no one takes her seriously" and described her political commentary as a subject of ridicule.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Congress leader dismissed the actor-turned-politician's remarks, stating she lacks credibility in political discussions. "I would certainly like to say two things: as far as her political remarks are concerned, no one takes Kangana Ranaut seriously, which is precisely why she has been a figure of ridicule from the very beginning..." Bhagat said.

Ranaut slams Opposition for disrupting Parliament

Ranaut, the Mandi MP, has consistently drawn sharp reactions from Opposition ranks over her vocal political commentary. Lok Sabha BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on Monday (July 20), took a sharp dig at the Opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings, asserting that an elected government has the sovereign right to decide its functioning without being subjected to "arm-twisting".

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the actor-turned-politician said that the primary purpose of the House is meaningful discussion and accountability, not chaos. "Our parliamentary session is for--so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right," she said.

'Cannot arm-twist the government'

Directly addressing demands regarding the removal or retention of officials or ministers, the Lok Sabha MP made it clear that the government would not yield to pressure tactics."You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.

Ranaut further stated that those attempting to dictate the government's internal decisions should first seek a public mandate. "It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself," she remarked. (ANI)