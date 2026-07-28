JMM MP Mahua Maji criticised the Centre for not withdrawing cases against student protestors. Congress's K Suresh said the opposition will expose BJP leaders' role in paper leaks during the ongoing, and frequently adjourned, Parliament session.

Opposition Slams Centre Over Unfulfilled Promises to Students

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Tuesday sharply criticised the Centre, saying that it has failed to fulfil its promises of withdrawing FIRs against the students involved in the Jantar Mantar protest even after the students' movement ended in good faith. Speaking to ANI, Maji stressed that the opposition will raise the issues of the students, ensuring that no punitive action is taken against them. "Today, from people's talks, it seems the House will run. The ruling party itself doesn't want the House to run; as soon as opposition members want to discuss the 267 notice, the Parliament is adjourned. The students' movement has ended, but at that time it was promised that all cases filed against students at that time would be withdrawn. No punitive action would be taken against them. In Bihar, many students have been taken into custody after the announcement. The government should first fulfil its promises. If the opposition doesn't raise these issues, who will stand with the students?" she asked.

Congress Vows to Expose BJP Leaders in Paper Leaks

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh emphasised that the opposition will expose the involvement of BJP leaders in paper leaks across the country during the Parliament Monsoon Session debate. "Congress Party is actively participating in the debate, and the INDIA bloc coalition parties are also participating in today's debate. We have to expose the corruption in the NEET examination and other examinations. They have opened the door to corruption and are protecting the people involved in corruption in NEET and other examinations. The government's failures and the involvement of BJP leaders in different parts of the country in paper leaks will be exposed during the debate," he said.

The Monsoon Session has seen regular adjournments as the Opposition continues its demand of discussion on police action against protesting students across the country. (ANI)