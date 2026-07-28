NDA leaders, including PM Modi, met for the 'Mangal Milan' meeting. Piyush Goyal discussed FTAs, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh spoke on fisheries, while a new bill to curb exam paper leaks was introduced in Parliament amid Opposition protests.

NDA Holds 'Mangal Milan' Meeting

The NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting concluded with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing the coalition lawmakers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh also addressed the gathering. While Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the party members regarding the success and strategic impact of India's recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh spoke about the growth, government initiatives, and future roadmap for the development of the country's fisheries sector. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders were also in attendance.

New Bill Against Exam Malpractices Tabled

The meeting comes after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, forcing the House to be adjourned.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices through seven major amendments to the 2024 Act. It provides for time-bound investigations and trials, Special Fast-Track Courts, Special Task Forces, Special Public Prosecutors, enhanced punishments, higher financial penalties and a streamlined appeals mechanism.

Meeting Amid Opposition Protests

The meeting assumes significance as the Opposition has continued to disrupt Parliament, demanding accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest and questioning the effectiveness of the proposed legislation.

At the previous NDA Parliamentary Party 'Mangal Milan' meeting on July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government "stands with the students" and stressed that paper leaks were a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.