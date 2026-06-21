A woman's complaint on X about a chatty five-year-old on an early morning train has sparked a heated discussion about parenting and public decorum. While she questioned why parents no longer teach public transport etiquette, social media users were divided, with some agreeing and others defending the child's behavior.

"Why do some parents no longer teach public transport etiquette?" After a mother expressed her annoyance over a chatty five-year-old youngster whose boisterous conduct woke up a whole compartment early in the morning during a train travel, that query has spurred a discussion about parenting and teaching public decorum to children.

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Everyone was attempting to sleep in the morning when the child's noisy chatter woke them up, according to the female traveller who posted about her experience on X. She finally had to ask the father of the five-year-old to intervene. “It’s 6.30 AM on the train, the whole compartment is trying to sleep, and a 5-year-old has been solo-carrying a loud conversation for hours. Had to finally ask the dad to step in. I really don’t get why some parents don’t teach public transport etiquette anymore," she wrote.

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Internet Reacts

Although she voiced her dissatisfaction with the circumstances, opinions on the social media site were split. While some agreed with the female passengers, arguing that parents should educate their kids public decorum, others disagreed, arguing that it's just a child's nature.

“I agree in the moment u ask to discipline the child, you become a monster/witch. I almost had an emergency situation when a 6-year-old kept kicking hard on the back of my seat in the aeroplane, inspite of me asking the mom to stop him I was in a waist belt nursing a recent slip disc pain," shared one user.

Another person suggested, “Indian Railways should consider separate coaches for solo travellers and families with infants. Many passengers have work or important commitments the next day and need proper sleep. Crying babies and people watching videos loudly without earphones make overnight journeys exhausting."

“Being a father of a similar age child, I don’t think it’s always possible for well-ettiquetted parents also to have a child’s mood swings under control. In fact coz of such intolerance today, we try to avoid public transport as much as possible," someone else mentioned.