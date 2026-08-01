The ECI extended the deadline for filing claims for Odisha's electoral roll revision to August 19. The final rolls are due on Sept 21, 2026. Meanwhile, draft rolls were published in Andhra Pradesh after its revision exercise.

Odisha Electoral Roll Revision Deadline Extended

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday extended the deadline for filing claims and objections regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha from August 4 to August 19. The decision to revise the schedule was taken following a request made by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. The revision is being carried out with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

According to a notification issued by the Commission on Friday, the period for filing claims and objections, which was originally scheduled to end on August 4, has now been extended to August 19. As per the revised schedule, the "Notice Phase" and the disposal of claims and objections will now continue until September 17, 2026. The final publication of the electoral rolls for the state of Odisha is scheduled for September 21, 2026.

"The Commission, on the request of the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, and in exercise of the power conferred by the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend the period for filing claims and objections up to 19.08.2026 for ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls," the official notification stated.

Andhra Pradesh Draft Electoral Rolls Published

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh after the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with 3.71 crore electors submitting their Enumeration Forms and 15.22 lakh electors identified as deceased, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, 3,71,38,182 electors or 89.22 per cent of the state's total 4,16,27,694 electors, submitted their Enumeration Forms during the enumeration phase conducted from June 15 to July 24.

The ECI said that 15.22 lakh electors, or 3.66 per cent, were identified as deceased during the revision exercise, while 22.30 lakh electors, constituting 5.35 per cent, were categorised as permanently shifted, absent or falling under other categories.

Additionally, 7.37 lakh electors, or 1.77 per cent, were found to be enrolled at multiple locations in the electoral rolls, according to an ECI press note. The poll body said that names of electors found enrolled at multiple places would be retained at only one location as per the prescribed procedure.

The poll body further said some electors were not found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or did not submit their Enumeration Forms as they had become electors in other States or Union Territories, were not found in existence, did not submit the forms by July 24, or were not willing to register as electors for various reasons. (ANI)