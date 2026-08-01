Sanjay Raut attacked PM Modi, alleging he 'insulted Vande Mataram' by skipping a parliamentary session on a related bill. Raut also slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over security lapses in J&K and said the government is unfit to rule.

Shiv Sena (UBT) senior leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the passage of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "insulted Vande Mataram" by remaining absent from Parliament during discussions on the legislation.

Raut Slams PM Modi's Absence

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Raut questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from Parliament during discussions on the bill. "It has been 150 years since Vande Mataram was composed. The PM claims to be such a patriot--even though he had no role in the freedom struggle--yet he convened a special two-day parliamentary session specifically to discuss Vande Mataram. If you are such a patriot and if you have introduced a bill against the disrespect of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram, then it was your duty to be present in the House... The government, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister have insulted Vande Mataram; they ought to face legal action for this."

Questions Amit Shah on J&K Security

Turning his focus to security issues following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over recurring security lapses in the region. "What would I say about it? It is Amit Shah who should speak... We have seen Pulwama and Pahalgam; now, two more people have been killed... Yet, they refuse to utter a single word about it," Raut said, taking a sharp dig at the Centre. "They are no longer fit to remain in government."

Vande Mataram Bill Passed Amid Opposition

Meanwhile, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after it was cleared by the Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the National Song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence and provides the national song with statutory protection similar to that accorded to the National Anthem.

DMK Alleges 'Hindutva Agenda'

The legislation faced opposition from the DMK in the Lok Sabha, with party MP Kanimozhi accusing the government of using the Bill to advance a "Hindutva agenda" under the guise of nationalism.

"We oppose this Bill. This is a Hindutva agenda being brought in under the guise of nationalism. You cannot impose nationalism by bringing a law. This song goes against the secularism of this country," Kanimozhi said.

Replying to the debate, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Bill was "for Indian pride, not against any state or ideology" and asserted that the government respects state songs and linguistic pride. With the Bill passed by both Houses, it will now be sent to the President for assent before it can come into effect.

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