Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's I-Day criticism, saying the public has given its verdict. Kharge had slammed the BJP govt and credited the UPA under Sonia Gandhi for rights-based welfare programs.

Joshi counters Kharge, cites public mandate

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of the BJP-led government. He said the people have given their verdict three times on who has performed well and who has not. In a post on X, Joshi said, "... People have decided three times who has performed well and who has not. Today, on Independence Day, I don't want to make comparisons, but the public mandate itself shows who has done what work."

Kharge slams BJP govt, credits UPA's legacy

This comes after marking India's 80th Independence Day at the Congress headquarters, Congress President Kharge slammed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of failing to deliver fundamental rights, evading parliamentary accountability, and fueling divisive politics while "crushing the poor." Flanked by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after hoisting the Tricolour, Kharge contrasted the ruling government's record with the nation-building legacy of past Congress administrations.

Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort address, challenging the government's claims of transformation while asserting that key rights-based welfare programmes were built under United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leadership. "From the Red Fort, the PM claims credit for everything; it is a mercy he doesn't claim that the world survives only because of him," he said.

'Credit goes to Sonia Gandhi': Kharge on rights-based laws

Highlighting Sonia Gandhi's role in institutionalising rights-based governance, Kharge credited the UPA government with pioneering landmark rights, including the Right to Food, Right to Education, and Right to Work (MGNREGA). "The entire credit goes to our CPP leader, Sonia Gandhi, who worked hard, formed a team, and asked them to make policies, and all these things that we have received today as fundamental rights, which the poor have received, are her gift. We should not forget this," he said.

80th Independence Day Celebrations

The 80th Independence Day celebrations are being held under the broader theme of 'Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047', placing India's youth at the centre of the country's development journey.

The celebrations also marked PM Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, a milestone in the country's political history. (ANI)