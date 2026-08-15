Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde said India is seen as a strong nation and vowed to make the state slum-free. He also highlighted Thane's metro project. PM Modi, in his I-Day speech, announced AI skilling for youth and benefits of FTAs for farmers.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that India was viewed as a "strong and capable" nation instead of merely being perceived as a "market". He also said that the Mahayuti government has resolved to make the entire state "slum-free". "The world views India not merely as a market but as a capable and strong nation. The goal is to make not just Mumbai, but the entire state of Maharashtra, slum-free. The government will spare no effort in this direction," Shinde said while addressing the gathering after hoisting the Tricolour at the Collector's Office in Thane on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Thane development projects

Speaking about the under-construction Thane Integral Ring Metro, Shinde said the project was "essential" for the city and informed about an allocation of Rs 302 crore for the sewage system. "The Thane Metro and subway are essential needs of the city. This project will be completed by winning the trust of the people of Thane. Funds amounting to ₹302 crore have been allocated for the sewage system. I have also directed that the new Civil Hospital be made operational this year," the Deputy CM said.

Independence Day celebrations across India

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the Tricolour at the Bombay High Court premises.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. He also announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations. The PM stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM. The PM made this announcement in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Talking about the importance of agriculture and food processing for India, PM Modi said that due to the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the world's markets are now open for the country's farmers.

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)