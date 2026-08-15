Congress leader Pawan Khera sparked a row on Independence Day by taking a sarcastic jibe at PM Narendra Modi. He questioned PM Modi's tricolour pocket square, suggesting its design resembled the Irish flag in a post on social media platform X.

Congress leader mocks PM Modi's pocket square

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tricolour pocket square worn by him during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

Sharing an image of PM Modi, Khera questioned the design of the pocket square and sarcastically suggested that it appeared to resemble the Irish tricolour. In a post on X, Khera wrote, "Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat India ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain. (Looks like the sahib is wearing the Tricolour in Urdu. Or perhaps, instead of India, he is celebrating Ireland's Independence Day)." Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat 🇮🇳 ki jagah Ireland 🇮🇪 ka Independence Day mana rahay hain. pic.twitter.com/g0EiOLWICI — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 15, 2026

PM Modi's 13th Independence Day Address attire

The 80th Independence Day celebrations are being held under the broader theme of 'Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047', placing India's youth at the centre of the country's development journey.

The celebrations also marked PM Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, a milestone in the country's political history.

For his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi paired the vibrant headgear with a crisp white, long-sleeved kurta and matching pyjama, completing the look with a tailored brown Nehru jacket and a tricolour pocket square.

The red safa, distinguished by its yellow and white Bandhani patterns, continues a sartorial tradition that has become closely associated with PM Modi's Independence Day appearances.

Since his first address from the Red Fort in 2014, his choice of colourful turbans has been a defining element of his annual Independence Day wardrobe. Over the years, the turbans have served as more than a visual statement, reflecting India's regional textiles, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. The tradition has also made the Prime Minister's Independence Day attire a point of interest for fashion enthusiasts and those following India's diverse cultural traditions. (ANI)