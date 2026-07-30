The Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board has accepted a plan to build a temple dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with members stating that it is a show of appreciation for the transgender community's "respect and rights".

In a rare move, the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board authorised a plan to construct a temple devoted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Board members portrayed the action as a show of gratitude, which has stirred political controversy and considerable social media discussion. Supporters say the plan acknowledges the government's efforts to help transgender people, while detractors dispute the concept of erecting a shrine for a living political leader.

Board approves proposal

The idea was adopted during a meeting of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board on Wednesday. According to board members, the temple is designed as a symbolic homage to Prime Minister Modi, who they credit with increasing recognition, respect, and welfare efforts for the transgender population.

The board feels the project represents the community's gratitude for what it perceives as increasing government attention to transgender rights and inclusivity.

Reason for the Decision

Members who supported the proposal stated that the Prime Minister has made various initiatives to improve the lives of transgender people, including welfare measures and legal recognition. They contended that the proposed temple would serve as a symbol of respect rather than a political statement.

The suggestion, however, has elicited varied emotions, with some hailing it as a voluntary display of appreciation and others asking whether political leaders should be rewarded in this fashion while still in government.

Political debate intensifies.

The decision has rapidly become a hot topic in Bihar's political circles ahead of the Assembly elections. Opposition leaders have slammed the idea as needless, while supporters have justified it as the board's autonomous choice.

The incident has also sparked a flurry of internet replies, with individuals expressing varying opinions on the symbolic gesture and its political implications.

There is no timeline for construction yet.

Although the board approved the request, no specifics about the temple's location, finance, design, or building date have been published. It is also unclear whether further clearances from government officials would be necessary before the project can proceed.