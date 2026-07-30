PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in Parliament as the Rajya Sabha began discussing the Public Examinations Bill, 2026. This comes amid a political confrontation over alleged police action against student protesters.

PM Chairs High-Level Meet as Anti-Cheating Bill Debated in RS

A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway in Parliament as the Rajya Sabha began discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, amid a political confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the alleged police action against student protesters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are among those present in the meeting.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh moved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination-related malpractices by enhancing punishments for paper leaks, constituting a Special Task Force for investigations and providing for Special Fast Track Courts for time-bound trials.

The Upper House is also scheduled to take up the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to move that the Bill, as passed by the Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Opposition Protests Over Alleged Police Action

The developments come amid continuing protests by Opposition parties over the alleged police action during the July 20 student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged use of force against student protesters. "Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Opposition MPs also staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex, holding placards questioning who ordered the alleged police action against student protesters and raising slogans demanding accountability from the Centre. The protesters also raised the issue of the alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the Opposition had demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the debate, saying the Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and that the Home Minister should answer questions regarding the alleged incident. (ANI)