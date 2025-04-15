In Damaragiri village, Telangana, two girls died of suffocation after being trapped inside a car. The children had entered the vehicle unnoticed while their families were engaged in marriage discussions at their grandparents’ home.

Rangareddy: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Damaragiri village in the Chevella police station limits of the Rangareddy district in Telangana, where two children lost their lives due to suffocation inside a car on Monday (April 14).

"The deceased children were identified as Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5)", officials confirmed.

According to police, the parents of the two deceased children had come to their grandparents' house to discuss the marriage arrangements of their relatives. During the discussion in the house, the children Thanu Sri (4) and Abhinetri (5) went outside and opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed.

As per the information received by the police, "Children went outside and opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed. They remained in the car for over an hour and fell unconscious due to suffocation."

"The parents took the unconscious children to the government hospital, where the doctors declared them dead," said the police.

The police stated that the incident took place in Damaragiri village, but no formal complaint has been filed so far.