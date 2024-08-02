Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana SHOCKER! Fatal stray dog attack claims life of 82-year-old bedridden woman in Rajanna Sircilla

    The woman's family, who live nearby, found her body on Thursday morning. Following a complaint from her son, a case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is now underway.

    An 82-year-old woman was tragically killed by a pack of stray dogs at her hut in Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday (July 31) night, police said on Thursday. The elderly woman, bedridden for a long time, was attacked while she was sleeping in her hut in Sevalal Thanda locality in Mustabad mandal headquarters.

    Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said, "She was sleeping in the hut when a pack of stray dogs entered it and attacked her." The dogs killed her, ate some of her body parts, and then left the scene.

    The woman's family, who live nearby, found her body on Thursday morning. Following a complaint from her son, a case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is now underway.

    Local residents have demanded that authorities take urgent measures to control the menace of stray dogs.

    In a related incident, the problem of stray dogs in the state worsened on Thursday when an aggressive canine attacked 16 people, including six children, in Rajiv Colony, Balanagar. The attack left children, aged between three and eight years, with injuries on their cheeks and hands.

    The incident took place around 5 pm when a stray dog wandered into the confined alleyway of Rajiv Colony. The dog began attacking passers-by indiscriminately, with children being the most affected. The situation was brought under control after locals chased the dog away.

