Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defends rail safety record, accuses Congress of spreading fear

    The minister further defended the current administration's record by comparing it to past achievements. He noted that under Mamata Banerjee's tenure as railway minister, the accident rate decreased from 0.24 to 0.19.

    Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defends rail safety record, accuses Congress of spreading fear AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday (August 1) launched a vigorous rebuttal against opposition criticisms regarding the rise in railway accidents and the current state of India's rail services during a Lok Sabha session. Vaishnaw challenged the opposition to explain their failure to implement Automatic Train Protection (ATP) systems during their 58 years in power, despite the technology being critical for railway safety.

    "Those who are shouting here must be asked why they were unable to install even 1 km of ATP during their tenure. Today, they dare to raise questions," Vaishnaw said.

    Heavy rains in Uttarakhand claim over 10 lives, damage Kedarnath route bridges

    The minister further defended the current administration's record by comparing it to past achievements. He noted that under Mamata Banerjee's tenure as railway minister, the accident rate decreased from 0.24 to 0.19. In contrast, under the present government, the rate has improved even further to 0.03. Vaishnaw criticized the opposition for raising concerns despite these improvements.

    Vaishnaw also accused the Congress party of disseminating misleading information through social media, which he claimed was creating unnecessary fear among the millions of daily railway passengers. "Congress, with the help of its troll army on social media, spreads falsehoods and attempts to instill fear in the hearts of the 2 crore people who travel by rail every day," he said.

    In response, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Vaishnaw for evading accountability. Gogoi accused the BJP minister of blaming historical failures instead of addressing current issues. "Today we see a new tradition where BJP Ministers refuse to take moral responsibility for their failures and instead blame the past," Gogoi told reporters after walking out of the House.

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman on flooded road; top Lucknow cops suspended (WATCH)

    Gogoi pointed to recent rail accidents, including the tragic Balasore mishap that resulted in approximately 300 fatalities, and labelled Vaishnaw as a "derailment minister" in light of the ongoing safety concerns.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslide: Jio, Airtel offer free mobile data, extend bill deadline, other services for affected users gcw

    Wayanad landslide: Jio, Airtel offer free mobile data, extend bill deadline, other services for affected users

    Renukaswamy murder case Judicial custody extended until August 14 for accused including Actor Darshan vkp

    BREAKING | Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan and all accused's judicial custody extended until August 14

    Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit Wayanad landslide ravaged Chooralmala anr

    Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit Wayanad's landslide-ravaged Chooralmala

    Landslide threat looms over Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat vkp

    Landslide threat looms over Chikkamagaluru's Charmadi after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat

    wayanad landslide Intensive rescue ops to be carried out after Bailey bridge construction: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Intensive rescue ops to be carried out after Bailey bridge construction: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Are you a Fitness freak? Do's and Don'ts to keep in mind RKK

    Are you a Fitness freak? Do's and Don'ts to keep in mind

    Natasa Stankovic hosts Agastya's 4th birthday; faces blacklash because of Hardik Pandya's absence [PHOTOS] ATG

    Natasa Stankovic hosts Agastya's 4th birthday; faces blacklash because of Hardik Pandya's absence [PHOTOS]

    Wayanad landslide: Jio, Airtel offer free mobile data, extend bill deadline, other services for affected users gcw

    Wayanad landslide: Jio, Airtel offer free mobile data, extend bill deadline, other services for affected users

    Nora Fatehi charges THIS whooping amount for a song ATG

    Nora Fatehi charges THIS whooping amount for a song

    Renukaswamy murder case Judicial custody extended until August 14 for accused including Actor Darshan vkp

    BREAKING | Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan and all accused's judicial custody extended until August 14

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon