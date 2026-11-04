JDU's Shyam Rajak slams opposition for blaming EVMs after electoral defeats, while BJP leaders criticize Rahul Gandhi for disrupting Parliament and making irresponsible statements on global platforms regarding India's stability.

JDU Criticises Opposition Over Election Allegations

Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak on Wednesday hit out at the opposition over persistent claims of electoral malpractice, stating that elections were held using EVMs and that when the opposition lost, the blame was shifted onto the Election Commission. Weighing in on the opposition's narrative regarding voting mechanisms, JDU leader Shyam Rajak criticised political adversaries for shifting blame onto election authorities when facing electoral defeats.

"Making allegations without evidence is one thing, but if no evidence is provided, the allegations hold no weight. They keep talking about 'stolen votes', but where exactly were votes stolen? Elections were held using ballot papers, and you (the opposition) lost. Elections were held using EVMs, and you lost, yet you are shifting the blame onto the Election Commission... You ought to go among the public; if the public takes you seriously, they might eventually grant you a place. However, the Congress and the opposition are consistently heading toward irrelevance," JDU leader Shyam Rajak said.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliamentary Conduct

Criticising the disruption of legislative proceedings, BJP MP Naresh Bansal asserted that Parliament remains the definitive venue for policy confrontation. "Does Rahul Gandhi even speak? He does not let Parliament function. Parliament is the most appropriate venue for debate between the ruling side and the opposition. The ruling side and the opposition exist so that meaningful debates and discussions on issues can take place, but whenever a parliamentary session is held, he does not allow it to function," Naresh Bansal said.

Constitutional Protocols and International Rhetoric

Echoing the stance from Thiruvananthapuram, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi underscored constitutional protocols and parliamentary procedure, arguing that street-level challenges circumvent established democratic norms. Sarangi said, "Mr Rahul Gandhi should understand the difference between the street and Parliament. Whether the issues are raised by the opposition or the ruling party, we raise them in Parliament in a certain way. There are procedures that we cannot ignore. We are guided by the Constitution and act according to its provisions. Rahul Gandhi should understand that whatever debates or arguments he wants to have with the Prime Minister, he should do so on the floor of Parliament. I think the country expects this much sense from him. Adopting different tactics and attacking the Prime Minister and the Home Minister doesn't suit him. Rahul Gandhi needs to understand that PM Modi has been elected by the people of the nation for the third time. Using wrong words and resorting to such abuse is something the whole country is watching. We condemn and denounce it."

Condemning statements made on global platforms, Sarangi further argued that domestic political rhetoric undermines India's international standing. "If you travel abroad, you will see that everyone has a lot of reverence and respect for India today. At a time when there is stability within the country, and we are focused on strengthening our economy under the PM-led govt for the last 14 years, making irresponsible statements is nothing but spreading anarchy in the country. They attack the country's stability and want there to be chaos and trouble here," BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said.

Congress Defends Public Demonstrations

Meanwhile, defending the wave of public demonstrations and reiterating the demand for a direct dialogue, Congress leader Irfan Ansari maintained that citizens are taking to public spaces out of genuine concern for the nation. "Young people and citizens from all communities are taking to the streets because they are concerned about the nation’s future. We love our country and cannot remain silent if it is heading towards destruction," Congress leader Irfan Ansari said.

Emphasising the opposition's resolve, Ansari added, I repeatedly urge the Prime Minister to share a platform with Rahul Gandhi for an open debate. We also demand the removal of Gyanesh Kumar.