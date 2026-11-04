Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram, conducted a mass casualty drill simulating a road accident on World Trauma Day, focusing on triage, treatment, and safe transport to improve emergency response and trauma care preparedness in the region.

Mass Casualty Management Exercise in Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): On the occasion of World Trauma Day, a district-level multidisciplinary mass casualty management drill was conducted by the Accident and Emergency Department of Government Medical College Hospital, Ramanathapuram, on the premises of the Government Medical College. Ramanathapuram District Collector M Sivaguru Prabhakaran attended as the special guest.

Simulation of Emergency Response Operations

In this exercise, a collision between a passenger bus and a four-wheeler was simulated, and a total of 30 people were injured. Out of these, eight people were in the red category, six people in the yellow category, 14 people in the green category and two people were simulated as dead. As soon as information about the accident was received, the police, traffic police, fire and rescue department, 108 ambulance service and medical teams were instructed on how to rush to the scene and carry out rescue operations. The exercise was conducted based on three key principles: “Triage – Treatment – Safe Transport”.

Awareness and Healthcare Infrastructure

World Trauma Day is observed every year on October 17 to raise awareness, support trauma victims and educate them to adhere to preventive measures in their lives to avoid any traumatic incidents. According to the Tamil Nadu government, the Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram, was established with the vision of providing quality medical education and strengthening public healthcare services in the Ramanathapuram district and surrounding regions. The college is supported by a well-equipped teaching hospital, offering clinical exposure across major medical departments. (ANI)