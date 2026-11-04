Congress launched its 2027 Punjab campaign with the Insaaf Rally in Sangrur, as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the AAP government for failing to curb drug abuse, corruption, and deteriorating law and order in the state.

Congress Launches 2027 Campaign with Insaaf Rally

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said the party had "sounded the bugle" to bring about change in Punjab, promising justice to the people while targeting the AAP government over the drug menace, corruption and alleged failure to maintain law and order, as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attending the party's ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur. The rally marks the launch of the Congress' political campaign in Punjab, with Rahul Gandhi leading the party's outreach in the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"We have sounded the bugle today; we are determined to bring about change in Punjab. We will deliver justice to the people of Punjab. The main issue of drugs in Punjab. The most amount of corruption is happening in Punjab. Today, Punjab needs change...Look at the Chief Minister—his primary duty is to oversee law and order in Punjab. A dead body has been lying in Mansa. He should have gone there. It is shameful that he hasn't even issued a statement yet," he said.

Attacking the AAP Government

Congress leaders targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over alleged drug menace, corruption and poor law and order in the state. Congress leaders also backed Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate, questioning why other ministers were responding instead of the Prime Minister. Congress MP Amar Singh said, "Tell Amit Shah ji to hold a discussion. He has been saying that it is not under the law to debate the Election Commission. When the challenge has been posed to the Prime Minister, then why are the other ministers speaking?"

Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, expressed hope that the Prime Minister would respond to the challenge. "I hope the PM will reply soon there will be a debate, and the country will find a new direction," he said.

Issues of Drugs and Governance

Speaking about the ‘Insaaf Rally’, Gautam alleged that the state had witnessed a rise in drugs and corruption despite the promises made by the party before coming to power. "A govt in Punjab which came to power by talking about a drugs-free and corruption-free Punjab, here drugs and corruption are at its peak today. You (AAP govt) have police under your control here. You have failed in Punjab. Today, the people are remembering Congress..." he said.

Congress leader Karamveer Singh Baudh also defended Rahul Gandhi's challenge to the PM, saying it reflected his faith in democratic principles and the Constitution. "He (Rahul Gandhi) believes in democracy, the republic, and the Constitution. He is inviting them to a face-to-face debate, where the winner and loser will be determined in the public eye. Could there possibly be a better leader anywhere in the world? He is openly calling for a debate..." Baudh said.

Targeting the Punjab government, he alleged that the administration had harmed Dalits and backward classes and failed to address the drug problem in the state. "The people of Punjab have awakened. Look at how the current administration has harmed the Dalits and the backward classes. They invoked the names of Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb—but what have they actually accomplished? Everything happening is unconstitutional—it goes against the vision of Bhagat Singh. Drugs have spread throughout the entire state; these people have pushed Punjab—and indeed the whole country—into deep poverty...There is a massive wave of change sweeping through Punjab," he said.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the party's decision to hold the rally in Sangrur was intended to highlight what he described as the failures of the state government. "By doing a rally here in Sangrur, the Congress has made it clear that a wrong chief minister was elected and due to this Punjab is suffering of drugs and poor law and order today. Rahul Gandhi will address 'Insaaf Rally' which will make it clear how Congress will lead Punjab in 2027," Aujla said.

Earlier, Congress leader and party's Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot had described the ‘Insaaf Rally’ as the beginning of a "new ray of hope" for the state while welcoming Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to Punjab. The rally is being seen as the launch of the Congress' political campaign in the state, with the party seeking to present its roadmap for Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. (ANI)

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