Telangana government's 'Maha Varuna Yagam', held to invoke deities for rain, concluded on Monday. CM Revanth Reddy participated in the ritual on the banks of the river Krishna, praying for bountiful rains amidst a forecast of a dry season.

The 'Maha Varuna Yagam', organised by the Telangana government to invoke the deities seeking abundant rainfall across the state, concluded successfully on Monday. The Yagam was performed with devotion and strict adherence to scriptural norms amidst the chanting of mantras and Vedic rituals by scholars.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife participated in the sacred ritual performed on the banks of the river Krishna at 'Vijay Viharam' in Nagarjuna Sagar. Priests (Ruthviks) concluded the rituals by offering Purnahuti (final oblation) in the presence of the Chief Minister, according to a release.

Details of the Ritual

Under the guidance of priests and Vedic scholars from the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, 108 Ruthviks conducted the ' Homa' rituals across 11 Homa Kundas (sacrificial fire pits) in the traditional Vedic manner, seeking the blessings of Lord Varuna. Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife participated in the sacred day-long Yagam.

Prayers for Prosperity and Rain

Amidst a divine spiritual atmosphere, the Chief Minister prayed for bountiful rains in Krishna and Godavari river basins. The CM said that the Varuna Yagam was performed with a resolve that the people of Telangana state should live in happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

Performing Yagams, Yagnas, and offering Pujas for rains is a centuries-old spiritual tradition inherited from ancestors in Indian culture. While the government is already moving forward with scientific assessments and planning, it is also respecting the culture and traditions which reflect the interconnections between rain, agriculture, nature, and human life, thereby seeking the benevolence of nature.

In Response to IMD Forecast

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, rainfall in the state is likely to be below normal this year due to the El Nino phenomenon. Against this backdrop, the government organised the grand Varuna Yagam for rains.

Praying to Lord Varuna, the Chief Minister said, "May there be abundant rainfall across the state and the Krishna and Godavari rivers brim with heavy inflows". CM Revanth also prayed to God that all projects, including Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, fill water at optimum level and also every tank and pond in the state overflow with water.

The Chief Minister sought the blessings of the deities for the increase of groundwater levels and crops to yield bountiful harvests. The CM hoped that smiles light up the faces of farmers, the state flourish with greenery and prosperity, and all the people live in good health, happiness, and well-being."

Notable Attendees

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Ministers - Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Konda Surekha, Government Advisors K. Keshav Rao and P. Sudarshan Reddy, former Minister K. Jana Reddy, and other public representatives participated in the Varuna Yagam. (ANI)