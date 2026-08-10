New Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired a high-level meeting with ministry officials to review the functioning, infrastructure, and pending issues of Kendriya Vidyalayas, reaffirming the government's commitment to enhancing school facilities.

Minister Reviews Kendriya Vidyalaya Operations

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Education to assess the functioning and infrastructure of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country.

In a post on X, the Minister stated that the meeting focused on addressing pending issues and enhancing the quality of education in these premier central government schools. "Chaired a meeting with senior officials of @EduMinOfIndia to review matters concerning Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. Took updates on the functioning of KVs, status of infrastructure and other issues requiring attention," Joshi posted on X.

The Minister further emphasised the government's commitment to upgrading school facilities to benefit the student community. "Discussed measures to address these concerns, improve school facilities and ensure that Kendriya Vidyalayas continue to provide a conducive learning environment for students," he added.

Joshi's Recent Engagements and Vision for Education

Earlier on August 8, Joshi chaired the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with the adoption of the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Declaration on Friday.

Pralhad Joshi recently took the responsibility of the Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister following protests by students over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In an X post, Joshi wrote, "Back in New Delhi after the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting, held detailed discussions with senior officials of the @EduMinOFIndia last night, on the next course of action and key areas requiring focused attention. We reviewed the Ministry's ongoing initiatives, discussed implementation priorities and reaffirmed our commitment to ensuring timely and effective execution of programmes aimed at strengthening India's education ecosystem."

"The meeting also provided an opportunity to align our efforts with the vision of building an inclusive, future-ready and globally competitive education system," he added.

At the BRICS meeting, the Union Minister reiterated India's commitment to working closely with all the BRICS partners and expressed confidence that the momentum generated during the meeting would translate into meaningful action. (ANI)