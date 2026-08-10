BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra is leading over 500 devotees on a 151-km 'Bol Bam' padayatra from Amarkantak to Bhoramdeo Mandir. The yatra, now in its second year, sees significant participation from women and is linked to Pandariya's development.

The valley of Amarkantak on Monday resonated with the slogans of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Bol Bam' and 'Narmada Maiya Ki Jai' as more than 500 devotees under the leadership of Bhawna Bohra, BJP MLA from Pandariya assembly constituency, set out on Padayatra to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on this holy month of Shravan.

Under the leadership of Bohra, 500 devotees started the 151-kilometre-long 'Bol Bam' padayatra from Amarkantak after collecting water from the river Narmada. After offering worship to Maa Narmada, MLA Bohra lifted the Kanwar and left for Bhoramdeo Mandir.

Highlight: Strong Participation of Women

Despite all the hardships, immense enthusiasm and devotion can be seen among the pilgrims participating in the padayatra. A highlight of the journey is the participation of a large number of women and young girls. The active presence of female devotees walking with Kanwars on their shoulders gives this yatra a unique identity.

A Journey of Faith and Development

This is the second year of the yatra, which commenced today and is going to conclude on August 16. The journey route is not easy; devotees will have to pass through dense forests, hilly and rocky terrains, and natural streams. Along with religious faith, the padayatra is also linked to the progress of Pandariya and the development of Chhattisgarh. MLA Bohra stated that just as the devotees will reach Bhoramdeo by navigating difficult paths, continuous efforts will be made to take Pandariya forward in a new direction of progress.

MLA Bohra on Yatra's Growth and Future

"It is the blessing of Lord Shambhu/Bholenath and Maa Narmada that this year I am joined by twice as many Kanwariyas compared to last year walking alongside me," said MLA Bohra. She further elaborated that usually, it was observed that mostly men participated in the Kanwar Yatra. When we spoke to people, they used to say it's a tough route and women face difficulties crossing it. But since we initiated this last year, the number of women participating has now reached 150 to 200.

On being asked if this would continue, the MLA affirmed that this journey will definitely continue every year without a break.

Support from Fellow BJP Leaders

BJP MLA from Pathalgaon Gomati Sai and Beltara MLA Sushant Shukla also recharged Amarkantak to extend their support to the journey and encouraged the devotees. Gomati Sai described Bhawna Bohra's padayatra as a great initiative toward the development of Pandariya and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Sushant Shukla called the journey a torchbearer of Hindutva spirit and faith, praising the 'Bol Bam' yatra for contributing to the growth of Pandariya and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)