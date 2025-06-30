At least 10 people are feared dead after a reactor explosion at a chemical factory in Pashamylaram Phase 1 area of Telangana. No bodies have been recovered yet, according to Sangareddy Superintendent of Police.

Sangareddy: At least 10 people are feared dead after a reactor explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, said officials. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations. Several workers have been injured.



"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials.



Meanwhile, the administration is carrying out a rescue operation, and till now, they have not recovered any bodies from the site. Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj said, “Till now we haven't recovered any bodies, rescue operation is going on, we will update in some time.”



More details are awaited.



Scroll to load tweet…