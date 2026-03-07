Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives a warm welcome from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami upon his arrival in Uttarakhand. Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Haridwar and visit exhibitions on national security as part of a high-profile event.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival in the state. The Chief Minister, in a post on X, praised Amit Shah for his contribution to the state's progress and national security.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, wrote, "Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to the esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji on his arrival in the sacred land of Uttarakhand, the land of brave soldiers. Your leadership, dedicated to the nation's security, good governance, and development, has provided the country with a new direction and strength."

Shah's Visit Agenda

Earlier, the Chief Minister, on Saturday, reviewed preparations for the Union Home Minister's visit to Haridwar, where he is scheduled to address a public rally and visit exhibitions highlighting national security initiatives and legal reforms. CM Dhami further confirmed that all the arrangements for the high-profile event had been completed.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "Preparations have been made here for Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally. Two major exhibitions have been set up in Haridwar for his visit. One of the exhibitions will display a demo for the provisions made by the Indian government for the safety of citizens and for the speedy delivery of justice. After the Home Minister's arrival, one venue will remain open for the public for the next week."

Preparations for 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar' Event

Earlier, on Friday, CM Dhami visited Haridwar to inspect arrangements for the programme titled "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal" scheduled for Saturday, March 7. He issued directions to officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the programme "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal". All preparations for the event have been completed by the administration, and the city of Haridwar, along with the programme venue at Bairagi Camp, is being decorated to welcome him.

On Sunday, Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence to review preparations for the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Haridwar on March 7. (ANI)