Property Dealer Shot Dead in Dwarka

A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Chhawla area of Dwarka in the national capital on Friday, with police sources indicating that the role of gangster Kapil Sangwan, who had recently threatened the deceased, was being investigated. According to the Delhi Police, the victim was alone in his vehicle when the attackers opened fire from close range, resulting in his immediate death.

"Unknown assailants shot and killed a property dealer in Chhawla of the Dwarka district. The attackers found the dealer alone in his car and shot him. A gangster living abroad had recently issued a threat to him. Police are investigating the matter," the Delhi Police said.

Kapil Sangwan Gang Member Arrested

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on January 19, an active member of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an Arms Act case, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, the absconding accused has been identified as Manoj Rathee. The arrest was made by a team of the Special Cell of the New Delhi Range (NDR) of the Delhi police. The arrest was made under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act. The accused has been previously involved in two criminal cases, including a murder case of the year 2021 registered at Police Station Najafgarh. In February 2024, the accused absconded from the country, following which a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against him and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was opened. Later, he was subsequently intercepted at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and arrested on January 9, 2026. (ANI)