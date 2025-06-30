Telangana will introduce legislation protecting 4.2 lakh gig workers. Key provisions include mandatory aggregator registration, a tripartite board overseeing worker welfare, and a dedicated welfare fund.

New Delhi: The Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government is set to introduce legislation that will protect the rights and support the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a post on his official 'X' handle, informing about the development.



The bill will contain key provisions, including the mandatory registration of gig workers by aggregators and the formation of a Tripartite board comprising workers, aggregators, and the government, which will monitor gig worker welfare. Furthermore, there is a provision for establishing a welfare fund for gig workers, which will be administered by the tripartite board.



"The Congress Government in Telangana is set to introduce legislation to protect and support the 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state. Key provisions -Mandatory registration of gig workers by aggregators, a Tripartite board comprising workers, aggregators, and govt to monitor gig worker welfare and a welfare fund for gig workers to be administered by the tripartite board", Jairam Ramesh said in his 'X' post.



The Congress leader claimed that the main agenda of the bill is to promote economic and social justice in a "meaningful" manner. Jairam Ramesh informed that, after Rajasthan and Karnataka, Telangana will become the third state to enact the law. He mentioned that it is only the Congress governments that have secured justice and fair working conditions for lakhs of gig workers around the country.



"The Bill promotes both economic and social justice in a meaningful manner. Telangana is the third state to legislate on this matter, following Rajasthan and Karnataka. In each case, it is only Congress Governments that have secured justice and fair working conditions for lakhs of gig workers. Shramik Nyay continues to be one of the most central visions of the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi", Jairam Ramesh's 'X' post added.