A mechanic from Jharkhand has set social media abuzz after transforming a Maruti 800 into a striking replica inspired by a Lamborghini supercar.

A mechanic from Jharkhand has set social media abuzz after transforming a Maruti 800 into a striking replica inspired by a Lamborghini supercar. The eye-catching creation, built by Mohammad Arif in a modest workshop in Chandil, has quickly gone viral online, drawing admiration for its bold design and impressive craftsmanship.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Maruti 800 to Lamborghini-like car: Key details

According to reports, Arif spent nearly Rs 4 lakh to complete the dramatic makeover. Unlike many professional custom garages that rely on pre-made body kits, Arif reportedly handcrafted most of the modifications himself, cutting, welding and shaping panels to recreate the sharp, aggressive styling associated with high-end supercars.

To achieve the low-slung and wide stance typical of a Lamborghini, the original structure of the Maruti 800 appears to have undergone significant alterations. The car’s tall and boxy frame was stripped down, while the wheel arches were expanded to give the vehicle a broader, more muscular appearance.

Scroll to load tweet…

Instead of heavy metal panels, Arif likely used fiberglass components to sculpt the sharp, angular body lines while keeping the overall weight under control.

The customised car now sports a large rear wing, deep front splitters and 16-inch wide alloy wheels, replacing the tiny 12-inch wheels found on the original hatchback. The transformation is further highlighted by custom LED headlamps and a bold neon green paint finish, giving the vehicle a head-turning supercar vibe.

Inside, the once basic hatchback appears to have been converted into a sporty two-seater cabin, complete with a sunroof - a feature the original Maruti 800 never offered.

Despite the dramatic visual overhaul, the car still runs on its stock 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine, which typically produces around 37–40 bhp and 56–59 Nm of torque.

Arif’s inventive “desi supercar” has undoubtedly captured the imagination of the internet.