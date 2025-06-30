Telangana, Andhra Pradesh LATEST update: Heavy rain forecast in these places
With June's disappointing rainfall, Telugu people are anxious about July. The Meteorological Department has revealed the weather forecast for the last day of this month in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Rain Intensified
Rains have intensified in the Telugu states. People are finally getting some relief after waiting for rain all of June. Rain is already falling in several districts across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the Meteorological Department says it's likely to spread further. With favorable weather conditions, rain is expected for the next three days.
June 30 Telangana rains
The monsoon has already spread throughout Telangana. Low-pressure areas and circulations are forming in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, leading to heavy rainfall across the country. The Meteorological Department has now announced widespread rains across Telangana.
Alert
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned of thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana. They also warned of gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. People, especially farmers and laborers working in the fields, should be cautious during rainfall.
Rains in these Telangana districts
The Meteorological Department has warned of moderate rainfall in Adilabad, Asifabad, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts today (Monday). Heavy rainfall is also predicted in some areas. Several districts in Telangana experienced moderate rainfall yesterday (Sunday), including light showers in Hyderabad, making the city's weather pleasant.
Weather in Andhra Pradesh on June 30
The Meteorological Department has also predicted moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Rain is expected to start in the morning, particularly in North Andhra and coastal districts, and continue until night. They've warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas.
Moderate rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts today, with light rain in other districts. The Disaster Management Organization is advising people in affected districts to stay alert.