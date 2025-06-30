Image Credit : Getty

The Meteorological Department has also predicted moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Rain is expected to start in the morning, particularly in North Andhra and coastal districts, and continue until night. They've warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas.

Moderate rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts today, with light rain in other districts. The Disaster Management Organization is advising people in affected districts to stay alert.