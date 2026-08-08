ABVP protesters staged a demo in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams. They tried to march to CM Hemant Soren's residence but were stopped by police, leading to some arrests and accusations of suppression against the state government.

ABVP Protests in Ranchi Over Exam Irregularities

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protesters staged a demonstration in Ranchi on Saturday over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC examinations and attempted to march towards Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence. Police stopped the protesters from proceeding towards the Chief Minister's residence. During the protest, some demonstrators lay down on the road, while others climbed onto a police vehicle after their march was stopped.

An ABVP protester accused the Jharkhand government of trying to suppress the students' movement and alleged that some protesters had been arrested. "Jharkhand's 'mahagathbandhan' government wants to suppress the students' movement. Our colleagues have been arrested. This government is busy arresting nationalist students engaged in peaceful protests, deploying the police against them, and selling off jobs. We will oust them from power in the elections... Hemant Soren has played a significant role in tarnishing and ruining Jharkhand and destroying the future of its youth", an ABVP protester told ANI.

Opposition Slams Government's Handling of Issue

The ABVP has been protesting against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations and demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process. The latest demonstration comes amid ongoing protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi seeking action over alleged irregularities and reforms in the examination system. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Saturday slammed the JMM-led government and said that it should not divert from the issue of irregularities in the examinations "under the guise of talks" with the protesters.

Pointing out the past examination irregularities, Babulal Marandi alleged that the Jharkhand government does not want aspirants to get government jobs. The BJP leaders told reporters, "The government should initiate dialogue; it will help resolve the issue. However, the government should not divert the issue under the guise of talks. The matter is extremely serious. The way there were irregularities in the examination and those involved must be punished." In January 2025, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of JTET over CTET, and asked the government to begin the recruitment process in three months. However, the government did not begin the process for a long time; instead, it filed an affidavit in court, cancelling the recruitment process. The government did not want students of Jharkhand to get the job," he added.

Government Seeks Suggestions for Policy Reforms

The recent irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) triggered widespread protests by candidates demanding transparency and structural changes. Today, a delegation of agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi met with Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu. After the meeting Minister Sonu announced that the state government has released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sonu stated that the government is committed to engaging with all student groups to reach a collective decision. "We will continue to meet with various student groups and stakeholders. We will meet with all of them. Additionally, we are releasing an email ID--JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com. Any student, individual, or stakeholder can send suggestions to this address, and we intend to formulate a reform policy and reach a collective decision based on everyone's input. The government will take their concerns into account based on the emails received," he said.