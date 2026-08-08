West Bengal Governor RN Ravi visited a residential facility for 1,000 tribal students in South 24 Parganas, lauding the institution's focus on holistic, experiential learning that extends beyond traditional classroom boundaries.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Saturday noted that holistic development extends far beyond traditional academic boundaries. He expressed deep delight in witnessing thousands of young tribal women pursuing education supported by dedicated residential facilities.

Addressing 1,000 tribal students, teachers, and parents, the West Bengal Governor highlighted the transformative impact of experiential learning, saying that education is not limited to the classroom. "I am so glad to know that 1,000 of our tribal brothers' and sisters' daughters are receiving education here today. There is also a hostel for them where they stay and receive values. Education is not limited to the classroom; education is a continuous effort that goes on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year," he said.

The Significance of Experiential Learning

Praising the ethos of the institution, the Governor described the significance of the word 'Adhigam' (learning) as the foundation of experiential knowledge that expands continuously through practice and hands-on experience. The Governor said, "When I heard the word Adhigam (learning), I felt so happy, and the name sounds so beautiful. The word Adhigam itself is about experiential learning. The knowledge gained from experience and practice grows continuously. This aligns with Indian philosophy, Indian civilisation, and Indian values."

Practical Application of Science and Technology

Further, Governor Ravi observed how students are successfully applying science and technology across critical sectors such as agriculture, housing, and healthcare to address everyday challenges and learn manufacturing techniques. "I have seen how our children are applying science and technology across various fields to meet daily life needs, whether in agriculture, housing, health, or other sectors, and are learning how to manufacture things used in these diverse fields," he said.

Praise for National Economic Growth

The West Bengal Governor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformative policies which made India the fourth largest economy in the world. "Ten years ago, when we were the 10th or 11th largest economy in the world, as a result of the Prime Minister's experiments and policies, today we have become the 4th largest economy in the world," he said.