In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Haveri district, a pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted over a loan dispute, leading to a premature delivery. The twins died shortly after birth. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a deeply disturbing incident reported from Allipur village in Savanur taluk of Karnataka’s Haveri district, a heavily pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted in a brutal attack that resulted in a premature delivery. The woman later gave birth to twins, who tragically did not survive. The incident has sparked outrage, with police registering a case against the accused and launching an investigation.

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Victim Identified, Case Registered

The victim has been identified as Pavitra Muttanna Lamani. The assault reportedly took place on March 28. On April 7, Pavitra delivered twins prematurely at the district hospital, but both babies passed away later the same evening.

Following the incident, Pavitra’s mother, Halavva Lamani, filed a complaint with the police. Based on her statement, the Savanur police have registered a case against Suresh Halappa Lamani, Parashuram Halappa Lamani, Mahesh Lamani, and Sakkubai Suresh Lamani.

Assault Allegedly Over Loan Dispute

According to the complaint, the family was sitting outside Pavitra’s house on the night of the incident, discussing preparations for her upcoming baby shower, when the accused allegedly arrived and began demanding repayment of a loan given to Pavitra’s mother, Halavva.

The situation escalated when the accused allegedly began assaulting Halavva. When Pavitra intervened in an attempt to stop the altercation, she was reportedly kicked in the stomach despite being heavily pregnant.

The accused are also alleged to have attacked Pavitra’s mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law using a coconut frond. Pavitra experienced severe pain following the assault and was taken to the district hospital on April 7 for treatment. She subsequently delivered prematurely, but the newborn twins did not survive, as stated in the complaint filed by her mother.