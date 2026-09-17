CM A Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to martyrs during Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam. He unfurled the national flag, calling Sept 17 a symbol of the transition from autocratic rule to democracy following Hyderabad's integration.

CM Reddy Leads 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam' Celebrations

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday paid rich floral tributes to the martyrs of the historic Telangana struggle during the state-level celebrations of 'Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam' (People's Governance Day) held at the Central Lawns of Public Gardens in Nampally, Hyderabad. Marking the historic significance of September 17, the Chief Minister unfurled the National Flag and took the ceremonial salute from police contingents deployed at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister underscored that September 17 represents a watershed moment in the region's history, symbolising the transition from autocratic and feudal rule to democratic governance. He reiterated that the state government officially commemorates the day as Praja Palana Dinotsavam to celebrate the ultimate triumph of the common people, democratic ideals and constitutional rights.

Homage to Martyrs and Commitment to People's Rule

Paying homage to the martyrs of the Telangana Armed Struggle and freedom fighters who laid down their lives resisting the atrocities of the Nizam's regime and the Razakars, the Chief Minister said that their sacrifices laid the foundation for the region's integration into the Indian Republic. He stressed that his administration remains steadfastly committed to the spirit of "Praja Palana" (people's rule), ensuring that governance is transparent, accessible, and dedicated to the upliftment of farmers, youth, women, and marginalised communities through comprehensive welfare and development programmes.

The commemorative event was attended by state Cabinet ministers, public representatives, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), senior civil and police officers, freedom fighters and citizens.

The History of Hyderabad's Integration

Hyderabad Liberation Day is observed annually on September 17 to commemorate the integration of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union in 1948, following the military intervention codenamed 'Operation Polo', led by India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

At the time of India's independence, the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state comprised present-day Telangana, the Kalyana-Karnataka region, including districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir, and the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The Telangana state government observes September 17 as Telangana Praja Palana Day, or the Day of People's Governance, marking the day in 1948 when the erstwhile Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union. The integration of Hyderabad took place on September 17, 1948, following the "police action" under Operation Polo. While the day is described by some as marking liberation from Nizam rule, others refer to the event as the merger or integration of Hyderabad with the Indian Union.