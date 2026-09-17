Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced welfare events for PM Modi's 76th birthday, including a 108-Kundiya Hawan, an organ donation portal, a blood donation camp, and the launch of the NaMo Shramik Kendra for state workers and labourers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of public service initiatives and welfare events organised across the national capital on the occasion of the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi CM Outlines Birthday Celebrations

Speaking to the reporters, Gupta said that 108-Kundiya Hawan was conducted at Khatu Shyam Temple, GT Karnal Road, for the long and healthy life of the Prime Minister. "Today is the birthday of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. We all have just completed a 108-Kundiya Hawan here. Paying our respects at the feet of Baba Khatu Shyam, we have prayed for the long, healthy life of the Prime Minister and for his continued dedicated service to the nation," she said.

She said that the Delhi government launched its first official portal and platform for organ donation, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta signing up as its very first organ donor. A city-wide blood donation camp was organised, with thousands of Delhi residents participating throughout the day. "Inspired by his constant message of serving the people, we have organised various programs through the government today. These include a Mega Blood Donation Camp in which thousands of Delhi residents will participate. For the first time, a government platform and portal for organ donation is being launched today, and I am proud to be its very first donor," she said.

She said that the State government has launched the NaMo Shramik Kendra to support state workers and labourers by providing them direct access and seamless connectivity to various government welfare schemes. "Along with these programs, we are launching the 'NaMo Shramik Kendra', which will greatly benefit all our worker brothers and sisters in the state by connecting them directly to various welfare schemes. On PM Modi's birthday today, we will also launch a song created by our school children," she said.

Gupta added that the Delhi residents will light up a lamp (Aashirwad ka diya) in the evening, praying for the Prime Minister.

Nationwide 'Sankalp Abhiyan'

Moreover, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia said, "A grand 'mahayagya' involving 108 kunds was organised here to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. A nationwide 'Sankalp Abhiyan' is being observed from September 17 to October 17, dedicated to the many beneficiaries of government schemes. Today, across the entire country, prayers and blessings are being offered for the Prime Minister, wishing him a long life and success in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047: a vision he has championed."

Rajasthan CM Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended warm greetings to PM Modi on behalf of the State, stating that this is an opportunity to express gratitude to the leader who dedicated his life for the welfare of the people and the country. "Today, September 17th, marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, on behalf of the people of the state, I extend my heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister. The entire nation is celebrating this special occasion through a 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. September 17th is an opportunity for us to express gratitude towards a leader whose entire life has been dedicated to public service and service to the nation," he said.

'Architect of a Developed India'

Calling PM Modi the "architect of developed India," Sharma said that he is steering the country in a new direction. "One such resolve, which began with public service 25 years ago, has evolved into a journey of service to the nation. This journey of service, which started when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, continues unabated. The birthday of the Prime Minister, the architect of a developed India who is steering the country in a new direction, is precisely such an occasion," he said.

He emphasised that under PM Modi's leadership, development has gained accelerated momentum across rural and urban India, directly improving the lives of lakhs of families. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the pace of the country's development has gained new energy, reaching everywhere from villages to cities and extending to the most marginalised sections of society. Public welfare schemes have brought positive changes to the lives of lakhs of families, and India's self-confidence has steadily strengthened on the global stage," he said.

Strengthened Governance and Security

Crediting the "double-engine government" approach, Sharma affirmed that targeted policies for the youth have restored trust in governance and opened new avenues for empowerment. "Under the Prime Minister, India's internal security has become more robust than ever before. The steps taken by our double-engine government in the interest of the youth, under the Prime Minister's guidance, have strengthened the youth's trust in our government," he said. (ANI)