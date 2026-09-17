A viral video by travel vlogger Joyita from Mizoram’s capital Aizawl highlights the city’s rare calm, where even busy junctions remain free of unnecessary honking, sparking debate on India’s noisy urban culture.

In India’s bustling metros like Mumbai and Delhi, food and luxury are easy to find - but peace is rare. Noise from traffic, blaring horns and chaotic driving dominate daily life. Yet one city in the northeast has shown a strikingly different picture.

Travel vlogger Joyita shared a video from Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, calling it India’s “silent city.” Standing at a busy junction, she asked viewers to listen carefully. Cars moved past, but no horns were heard.

Viral Video From Aizawl

Joyita explained that in Aizawl, honking is considered a bad habit. Drivers use horns only when necessary. Her video captured the unusual calm of a crowded road where vehicles followed rules without unnecessary noise.

She described her experience as unique: “No one is honking, no one is rushing, and no one is in a hurry.” The clip quickly went viral, with viewers amazed at the contrast to India’s noisy metros.

Users flooded the comments with comparisons. One wrote that in Delhi, even bikers use truck horns. Another said they wished Indian cities adopted similar discipline. Many expressed admiration for Mizoram’s culture of respecting silence.

Aizawl’s ‘No Honk City’ Culture

Locals treat needless honking as a serious breach of etiquette. In Aizawl, unnecessary horn use is frowned upon, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a “No Honk City.”

The practice reflects both civic discipline and cultural values, making Aizawl stand out in a country where traffic noise is often unavoidable.