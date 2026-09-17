Cricketers Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Venkatesh Prasad, and badminton star Saina Nehwal extended birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi. They wished him good health and praised his dedication to the nation, hoping for India's continued progress.

Indian men's cricket team head coach and former cricketer Suresh Raina, along with badminton legend Saina Nehwal, on Thursday extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Sports Personalities Extend Birthday Wishes

Gambhir wished PM Modi good health and happiness, expressing hope that he continues to lead India towards a glorious future. "Wishing health and happiness for our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May you continue to lead India towards a glorious future. @narendramodi," Gambhir posted on X. ⁠Wishing health and happiness for our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May you continue to lead India towards a glorious future. @narendramodi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2026

Raina wished PM Modi, expressing hopes for his good health, strength, and happiness. He praised his dedication to the nation and wished for India’s continued progress and prosperity. "Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with good health, strength and happiness. May your dedication to the nation continue to inspire millions and take Bharat to greater heights of progress, pride and glory. Jai Hind," Raina wrote in an X post. Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday! 🇮🇳🎂 May you be blessed with good health, strength and happiness. May your dedication to the nation continue to inspire millions and take Bharat to greater heights of progress, pride and glory. 🇮🇳🙏 Jai… — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2026

Nehwal offered prayers and birthday wishes to PM Modi, expressing hopes for continued service, dedication, and a stronger India. "Lighting the Aashirvaad Ka Diya on Sewa Diwas, with prayers and best wishes for Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. @narendramodi ji May the light of service, dedication and a stronger India continue to shine," she wrote in an X post. 🪔 Lighting the Aashirvaad Ka Diya on Sewa Diwas, with prayers and best wishes for Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. @narendramodi ji 🙏 May the light of service, dedication and a stronger India continue to shine. 🇮🇳#सेवा_संकल्प_अभियान#SevaSankalpAbhiyan… pic.twitter.com/nyExR173dd — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 17, 2026

Former India pacer and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad wished PM Modi, praising his energy, discipline and commitment to the nation, while wishing him good health, strength and many more years of service to India. "Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. Your energy, discipline and unwavering commitment to the nation are truly inspiring. May you be blessed with great health, strength and many more years of service to our country," Prasad wrote in an X post.

Amit Shah Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that under his tenure, the country has witnessed the firm, ground-level implementation of a "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism for the first time.

In a post on X, the Home Minister asserted that India has transitioned from merely issuing diplomatic condemnations to delivering decisive and powerful responses to national security challenges. "Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country has witnessed for the first time the policy of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism being implemented on the ground. The end of Article 370, surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor—these decisions have shown the world that India no longer just condemns, but delivers decisive responses," Shah said. (ANI)