The central government has asked states to ensure timely fund release and recruitment as it targets upgrading 300 priority Krishi Vigyan Kendras by March 2027, stressing staff stability and pension benefits.

The central government has urged states to expedite recruitment and ensure smooth fund flow as it prepares to upgrade 300 priority Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) by March 2027.

At a review meeting chaired by Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 7, 2026, officials discussed strengthening infrastructure, logistics and financial support for KVKs. The government also highlighted delays in fund release in some states. Vacant Posts And Staff Stability

The issue of vacant posts has resurfaced. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) High Power Committee had in 2013 recommended filling all sanctioned positions, ensuring staff stability for at least five years, and strengthening promotion and retirement benefits.

The 2026 review meeting again flagged these concerns, stressing that host institutions must recruit to sanctioned posts and provide pension and retirement benefits under the National Pension System.

India currently has 731 KVKs across 638 districts. These centres train farmers, demonstrate new techniques and connect agricultural scientists with rural communities.

An assessment cited by ICAR found that an average KVK reached 43 villages and 4,300 farmers. Technologies adopted from KVKs increased productivity in 42 per cent of cases and raised crop income in 33 per cent. About 20 per cent reported reduced labour effort.

Performance Gaps

Government assessments placed 43 per cent of centres in category A, 48 per cent in category B, 8 per cent in category C and 1 per cent in category D.

Centres in categories C and D faced problems such as vacant staff positions and incomplete infrastructure. This raised questions about whether KVKs have adequate resources to meet their expanding mandate.

The government has set a target to upgrade 300 priority KVKs by March 2027. Detailed project reports have been received from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Chhattisgarh, while other states are at different stages of preparation.

Officials stressed that timely fund release is crucial, especially for seasonal programmes. If demonstrations or training take place after the cropping season, their benefits are limited.

For example, the Pulses and Oilseeds Programme in 2026-27 aimed to cover 12,349 hectares through 353 KVKs across 24 states. Work has been completed on 9,750 hectares.

Entrepreneurship Centres Planned

The government also plans to establish entrepreneurship and skill development centres in all KVKs by December 2028. These centres will be linked to agriculture-based enterprises, technical institutions and district-specific potential.

KVKs are being given roles in schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, with states asked to provide adequate financial support.

This means KVKs will carry greater responsibility in the coming years - not only for farmer training but also for entrepreneurship, skill development and district-level agricultural initiatives.