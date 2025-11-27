One person was killed in a collision between an ethanol tanker and a lorry in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district. The incident comes days after another major accident in the same district where a bus with 45 passengers collided with a chemical tanker.

A person was killed after an ethanol tanker collided with a lorry carrying iron coils in the Hanwada Mandal of Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, according to a fire official at that site.

The fire official at the site said, "The victim was identified as Niranjanappa, who died instantly at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 12:05 a.m. on the intervening night of November 26 and 27 at Pilligundu Thanda (Village in Mahbubnagar). One fire engine was rushed to the spot to douse the fire." Further details are awaited.

Another tanker collision in same district

On November 20, in the same district, another collision occurred in which at least 32 to 45 passengers on a passenger bus had a narrow escape after their vehicle collided with a tanker carrying chemicals on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH 44) near Macharam in Jadcherla mandal in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district. After the collision, hydraulic acid was leaking from the container, creating a large plume of smoke. Two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the smoke, and no casualties were reported, police said

On November 20, which is the day of the collision, a Jadcherla police official said, "Early this morning, a collision occurred between a tanker carrying hydraulic acid and a private travel bus. After the crash, the acid leaked, and two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the smoke. A total of 32 to 45 passengers were in the bus, and all are safe with no casualties. The bus and the tanker were travelling from Kurnool to Hyderabad." (ANI)