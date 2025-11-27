Expelled AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan joins TVK. AIADMK General Secretary EPS refused to comment. Sengottaiyan, who holds sway in Erode, was expelled in October and resigned as MLA before joining Vijay's party.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami refused to comment on expelled party leader KA Sengottaiyan joining the TVK on Thursday, saying that there is "no need to respond" since Sengottaiyan is not in the party anymore. "Sengottaiyan is not in the AIADMK, so I don't have any need to respond about him joining TVK," he told reporters here.

Sengottaiyan Joins TVK

Expelled AIADMK leader and nine time MLA KA Sengottaiyan joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) along with his supporters on Thursday, a day after he resigned as Gobichettipalayam MLA. Sengottaiyan holds sway in Erode district, having being elected from his home constituency around nine times. With just over 7 months left for the Assembly elections set to happen in 2026, him joining the TVK could sway the winds in favour of TVK in Erode. He met with TVK chief Vijay following his resignation as MLA earlier on Wednesday too.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan supporters gathered outside the TVK office to welcome their leader to the party. TVK General Secretary N Anand welcomed the supporters who had travelled from Gobichettipalayam.

Expulsion from AIADMK

He resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) on November 26 amid speculation of him joining TVK. He had been expelled from AIADMK in October after being accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, which violated party discipline and brought disrepute to the organisation. Following his expulsion, Sengottaiyan had announced that he would approach the court to challenge the way he had been dismissed from the party. He also alleged that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is acting as a dictator in the party.

Political History

When the AIADMK split into the Janaki and Jayalalithaa faction, he supported the latter group, contesting with the 'Rooster' symbol and winning his home constituency. He was well known for planning the campaign tour schedules of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. (ANI)