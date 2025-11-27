A Tamil Nadu Special Police 6th Battalion personnel on guard duty at the main gate of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the early hours of Thursday.

In a shocking incident, a Tamil Nadu Special Police 6th Battalion personnel, deployed on overnight guard duty, died by suicide by shooting himself at the main gate of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, identified as M. Manickam of E. Kottaipatti, was manning the main gate of the High Court when the incident unfolded. According to police sources, at around 3 am, Manickam allegedly turned his service rifle on himself and fired a shot into his chest while seated.

Officials revealed that Manickam was unmarried and had joined the force merely two years ago. High Court police have initiated a detailed investigation to find circumstances that may have driven the young constable to this extreme step.

The body was recovered from the spot and transported to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, for a post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing inquiry.