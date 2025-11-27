Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has sparked debate, forcing the nation to confront an uncomfortable truth: a soaring GDP is not the same as a thriving society.

“Air unbreathable, water undrinkable, and food adulterated. What’s the point of being the world’s fourth-largest economy?” This searing question from Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has sparked debate, forcing the nation to confront an uncomfortable truth: a soaring GDP is not the same as a thriving society.

India touched a staggering $4.19 trillion GDP in 2025, climbing up to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Yet millions of Indians still grapple with some of the most basic necessities of life - clean air, safe drinking water, and untainted food.

Nearly half the population breathes hazardous air, 70% of water remains unsafe, and food adulteration is “alarmingly rampant,” according to advocates and health experts. For many citizens, infrastructure gaps and environmental neglect have turned progress into peril.

In a series of posts on X, Bhatia emphasized that his critique comes from a place of deep patriotism, not pessimism. "When I point out flaws in India, I’m not looking down on my country. I’m identifying what can be fixed with a shift in mindset — so India can achieve the prosperity it deserves. Please don’t misunderstand my intentions. It’s love that speaks, not hate," he wrote.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday (November 27, 2025) morning, with an AQI reading of 355. The national capital has been battling poor air quality for the last 13 days.