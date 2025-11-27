Expelled AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan has joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay welcomed him, citing his political experience as a great strength for the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay Welcomes Sengottaiyan to TVK

TVK chief Vijay on Thursday welcomed KA Sengottaiyan, former MLA and expelled AIADMK leader into the party fold, saying that the former Gobichettipalayam MLA's political experience and decades of field work will be a great strength to the party.

"After having remained in the same movement for 50 years, I warmly welcome brother Sengottaiyan along with everyone who has joined him to work with us, with the confidence that his political experience and decades of field work will be a great strength to our Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam," the TVK chief said in a self-made video.

"Sengottaiyan joined with MGR's at the age of 20, having earned his trust. At that young age, he took on the significant responsibility of becoming an MLA. Within that movement, he was someone trusted by both the great leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa in the political arena," he added.

A Boost for TVK in Erode

Sengottaiyan holds sway in Erode district, having being elected from his home constituency around nine times. With just over 7 months left for the Assembly elections set to happen in 2026, him joining the TVK could sway the winds in favour of TVK in Erode.

He met with TVK chief Vijay following his resignation as MLA earlier on Wednesday too.

Background of a Political Shift

Following his expulsion in October, Sengottaiyan had announced that he would approach the court to challenge the way he had been dismissed from the party. He also alleged that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is acting as a dictator in the party.

However, AIADMK General Secretary has maintained that his decision was made in accordance with the law. He questioned how the AIADMK could remain silent when someone weakens the party.

KA Sengottaiyan hails from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, first elected in 1977 and has been a nine-time AIADMK MLA. When the AIADMK split into the Janaki and Jayalalithaa faction, he supported the latter group, contesting with the 'Rooster' symbol and winning his home constituency. He was well known for planning the campaign tour schedules of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.