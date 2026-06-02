Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla greeted people on Telangana Formation Day, calling it a symbol of martyrs' sacrifice. He highlighted the state's global identity in IT and pharma. CM A Revanth Reddy also paid tributes to martyrs.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, calling it a symbol of "victory of the supreme sacrifice of our brave martyrs, decades of mass movement and the democratic pledge of the people."

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In his video message to citizens across the country and abroad, the Governor said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to people of Telangana living across the country and world on the historic and proud occasion of Telangana Formation Day."

Shukla further said the day represents more than a state formation, describing it as a reflection of the people's long struggle and aspirations. "This sacred day is not just a festival on the formation of a geographical unit, but it is the symbol of victory of the supreme sacrifice of our brave martyrs, decades of mass movement and the democratic pledge of the people here," Shukla said.

Governor on Telangana's Development

Highlighting the state's development trajectory, the Governor said Telangana, despite being one of India's youngest states, has built a strong global identity. "Despite being one of the youngest states of India, Telangana has made a distinct and global name for itself. With the unique confluence of its ancient soul and modern outlook, the state has set new models for progress," he said.

He noted that Telangana has emerged as a leader in key sectors. "Today, Telangana is leading the world in IT, information and technology, pharmaceuticals, and medicine manufacturing. Hyderabad has the first choice of global corporates as vaccine capital of the world. Expansion of metro rail network and building of an ambitious future city reflect our modern vision," Shukla further said.

"Hyderabad is a safe, progressive and lively cosmopolitan metro city where people of various cultures live together and contribute to the development of the country. Positioned at the centre of India, Telangana's strategic location makes it a gateway to major business, logistics and investment," he added.

Leaders Pay Tribute

Meanwhile, Telangana Formation Day celebrations were also held across the state. At Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, the national flag was unfurled at 9:30 am to mark the occasion.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad, earlier in the day, on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also paid tribute to Telangana martyrs at the party headquarters in Nampally. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and other senior leaders participated in the commemorative programme. (ANI)