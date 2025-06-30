BRS leader K Kavitha expressed sorrow and urged government support for victims' families and medical care for the injured. Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

Hyderabad: At least 12 people were killed and 34 injured following the explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the explosion at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district and urged the government to ensure better medical care for the injured.



The BRS leader further urged the government to extend support to the families of those killed. In a social media post on X, K Kavitha wrote, "Explosion in Chemical Factory Tragic News of a massive fire accident at the Sigachi Chemical Factory in Pasamailaram, Sangareddy District, resulting in the death of 10 people, has caused distress. The government should provide better medical services to the workers injured in the reactor explosion incident. The families of the workers who died in the accident should be supported."



<br>Over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district, said officials. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations. <br><br>According to a police official, “There was a blast at Sigachi Pharma, a chemical production factory in Pasamailaram. The incident occurred around 8:15-9:35 am, and the police were informed within 10 minutes. We reached the spot within 20 minutes. NDRF, SDF, and other rescue teams, along with 10 fire engines, arrived at the scene. So far, six dead bodies have been found, and two people died while undergoing treatment at Chanda Nagar. A total of 8 deaths and 26 injuries have been reported. Government officials are providing all necessary medical facilities to them. There were 150 members in the shift, with 90 working in the blast area. Eight people have died, and 26 are injured. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing, and the rescue operation is in progress.”</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, 'Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi."<br><br>Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the deaths. He said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of precious lives, following a chemical factory blast in Sangareddy district in Telangana. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We wish them a speedy recovery. The State Govt and authorities are working at a war footing in their rescue efforts and providing immediate medical and other assistance to the injured." </p>