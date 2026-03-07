Domestic LPG cylinder prices saw a Rs 60 hike on Saturday, March 7, sparking public concern over strained household budgets. The cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder also rose by Rs 115, with residents expressing anxiety and financial hardship.

An increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 60 on Saturday has sparked concerns among the public, with many expressing concerns about the difficulty of managing household budgets. The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country, and the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115.

Public Expresses Concern Over Rising Costs

A resident of Delhi, Anita, spoke to ANI about how the increase makes it difficult to live in the national capital. "Our cylinder does not last for a month... Poor people have to face a lot of problems...We use up two cylinders in a month," she said.

Another resident expressed anxiety over the rising cost, suggesting that this LPG price hike is a precursor to increases in petrol and diesel prices. "Today, the prices of the LPG cylinder have increased; soon, the prices of petrol and diesel will also rise. It will affect the common man," she said.

Salma, who is also a resident of Delhi, spoke about how the Rs 60 is a significant amount for lower-income families. "We are poor. Rs 60 is a lot for us. We earn all day long to eat at night," she stated.

In the Moradabad area of Uttar Pradesh, a local raised concerns about the price increase, stating that this can cause a lot of problems. "Rs 60 have increased in the price of the cylinder. There are a lot of problems," she said.

"I went to get the cylinder. Rs 60 have increased... The expenses will be more than the income if there is inflation," another resident said.

New City-Wise LPG Rates

Meanwhile, as per the source, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 030, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50. The revised rates will come into effect immediately from today.

The hike also applies to commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883. In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has gone up from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50.

Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations. (ANI)