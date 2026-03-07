Uttarakhand has achieved India's top rank for implementing the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0. With a score of 93.46, the state's success is attributed to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership and key technological reforms.

Marking a historic milestone in the modernization of India's judicial and law-enforcement system, Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the national implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0, according to data up to January 2026. This remarkable achievement reflects the visionary guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and his commitment to building a technology-driven justice system.

National Rankings and Performance

According to the latest CCTNS/ICJS Progress Dashboard of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttarakhand has ranked first at the national level with an outstanding score of 93.46. The performance of the top five states in the national ranking has been highly commendable: Uttarakhand leads with 93.46, followed by Haryana with 93.41, Assam with 93.16, Sikkim with 91.82, and Madhya Pradesh with 90.55.

Effective Leadership and Monitoring

Uttarakhand's success is the result of the effective leadership and continuous monitoring by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. To ensure the implementation of the new laws--Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)--on the ground, the Chief Minister personally took charge.

CM Dhami held continuous review meetings with senior government officials as well as field officers at the district level. This top-to-bottom monitoring helped in resolving technical challenges in time and enabled the police department to successfully adapt to the new legal framework.

'One Data, One Entry': The Core Mechanism

The foundation of this achievement lies in the "One Data, One Entry" mechanism under ICJS 2.0. Through this system, seamless data flow has been ensured among Police (CCTNS), e-Courts, e-Prisons, e-Prosecution, and e-Forensics. Once data is entered, it becomes instantly available to all concerned departments, reducing paperwork and accelerating the disposal of cases.

Technological Enhancements and Training

To ensure transparency, videography of crime scenes and secure storage of digital evidence have been made mandatory through the "e-Sakshya" app. More than 23,000 police personnel in the state have been given intensive training on the provisions of the new laws.

Facilities such as virtual court hearings through "Nyaya Shruti" and the availability of forensic mobile vans have been prioritized for technological strengthening.

A Model for 'Smart Policing'

Confirming the ranking, Uttarakhand Police spokesperson and Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Sunil Kumar Meena stated that the state has set a record not only in implementing the technological infrastructure but also in real-time data entry. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has specifically appreciated Uttarakhand's efficiency in the "One Data, One Entry" system during high-level meetings. With this coordination and commitment, Uttarakhand has emerged as an ideal model of "smart policing" for the country, reflecting the visionary guidance of the Union Home Minister and his commitment to building a technology-driven justice system.