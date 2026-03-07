Congress MP Jairam Ramesh demanded a full parliamentary debate on the West Asia conflict and the US's 30-day waiver for Russian oil purchases. He slammed the Centre's silence as 'cowardice' following a US official's 'good actor' remark.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday demanded a parliamentary discussion on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the 30-day "permission" from the United States to purchase Russian oil, as the Budget Session 2026 will resume on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said that the Opposition is not seeking a mere statement from the Centre but a full debate on pressing geopolitical issues. Slamming the Centre over the United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's "good actor" remark, the Congress MP called India's 'silence' a "demonstration of cowardice."

Ramesh said, "The second phase of the Budget Session will begin tomorrow. There are several formal businesses, including the Appropriation Bill, the Finance Bill and the works of several ministries, which will also be discussed. But the Opposition will raise several issues, including the West Asia conflict. Even in the Indian Ocean, an Iranian ship going back from Visakhapatnam was attacked. We have flagged the India-US interim trade deal. Farmers are upset. Even after a joint statement, the US has levied 126 per cent duty on solar modules, which we export to them."

On the Russian oil issue, Ramesh said, "The US issued a statement announcing a 30-day waiver and calling India a 'loyal' friend because it agreed to what we (the US) say. They called us 'good actors', now where is the 56-inch chest? This is a demonstration of cowardice. Ministers issue statements, but we don't get a chance to seek clarification and ask questions on those remarks. Piyush Goyal gave a statement in the Parliament (on the India-US trade deal agreement), but no MP was allowed to ask a question. We want discussions... Why is the government silent on strikes against Iran?" he added.

This comes after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business, "The Indians have been very good actors. We had asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil this fall. They did. They were going to substitute it with US oil. But to ease the temporary gap of oil around the world, we have given them permission to accept Russian oil. We may un-sanction other Russian oil."

With the crisis in the Gulf severely hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States on Thursday (local time) allowed a 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian Oil to meet its energy requirements.

No Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

Meanwhile, discussing the No Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Jairam Ramesh recounted the motion of removal against the first Speaker GV Mavalankar and hailed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for asking the Chair to grant more time to the Opposition MPs to speak in the House.

The Congress leader said, "The motion of removal was signed by 118 MPs. We did it as per the procedure. It has been seven years, and the Parliament doesn't have a Deputy Speaker. However, 118 MPs have expressed no confidence in the Speaker."

"This is not happening for the first time. Even during the first Lok Sabha, when the Left-led Opposition had just 70 seats and 37 independent MPs, Pandit Nehru invited discussion on the No-Confidence Motion against Speaker GV Mavalankar. Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru said that this is a big issue for democracy and asked for more time for the Opposition to speak. We know that NDA has a majority, but this is our democratic right. Our LoP was not allowed to speak, and Nehru and Indira Gandhi were defamed, and no action was taken against the MP," he said.

The second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla for disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House. Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition. TMC MPs, who earlier did not support the motion, have now extended their support to the Opposition parties. (ANI)