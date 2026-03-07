West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre over rising LPG prices and a new 21-day booking rule, accusing it of a plot to 'break Bengal.' She announced a protest rally and the early rollout of two welfare schemes for the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Central government, alleging that it was attempting to "break Bengal" with rising gas prices and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Attack on Price Hikes and Booking Rules

Adressing an event in Kolkata, the Chief Minister flagged the hike in LPG cylinder prices and raised concerns over new booking guidelines requiring consumers to book gas 21 days in advance. "Gas prices have increased again. Now you have to book gas 21 days prior, so what will you do for 21 days if the gas at your home is over? What will you eat? Will you give home delivery of food to people? Even the kerosene quota has been reduced. You're increasing prices of things every day," she said, questioning the intent behind the hikes.

'Bhang Bengal' Plot Alleged

The Chief Minister further accused the Central government of targeting the state politically. "This is why you want votes deleted? To break bengal? Others may be scared of you, but we aren't. We will unmask you," she added.

Banerjee also announced a protest rally to be held tomorrow, against LPG price hikes, kerosene shortages, and the removal of women's names in the SIR process.

Alleging a broader plot, she claimed that the Centre was attempting what she termed "Bhang Bengal," but said such a plan would not succeed. She added, "There is a plan to 'Bhang Bengal', and it will remain just a plan. Handle Epstein first, then look at Bengal," she remarked.

Welfare Schemes Launched Early

In a move aimed at supporting vulnerable sections, Banerjee announced the immediate rollout of two welfare schemes, Banglar Yuva Sathii and Bhumihin Khet Mazdur, which were originally scheduled to commence in April. "We announced two schemes in the Budget. One is Banglar Yuva Sathii, and the other is Bhumihin Khet Mazdur. Both the schemes were supposed to start from April, but we have decided to start them from today onwards," she said.

Focus on Skill Development

She further added that these initiatives would focus on skill development for migrant workers and jute industry labourers, covering approximately 10 lakh beneficiaries. "If migrant workers are interested, we will join them for skill development, and jute workers will join in this skill development. The number of workers is approximately 10 lakhs," she added.

Claims of Defamation

The CM also claimed that political opponents were attempting to "defame" West Bengal despite the state leading in the implementation of several government schemes. "They are trying to defame Bengal because our state is in the number one position in providing several schemes," she said. (ANI)