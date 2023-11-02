Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Election 2023: 'Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM,' tweets Rahul as he visits Medigadda Barrage

    Rahul Gandhi visited the Medigadda Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on Thursday. There, he noticed some cracks forming over the barrage pillars, which sparked debate about the project's quality and design. The BRS government had been bragging about the project as a mega project completed in record time.

    Telangana Election 2023 Kaleshwaram Project KCR Family ATM tweets Rahul Gandhi as he visits Medigadda Barrage gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project in Telangana where damage allegedly occurred to the ‘piers’ of the barrage. Cracks have appeared in multiple pillars of the barrage due to shoddy construction, Gandhi alleged.

    “Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM. I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana,” he said on “X” (formerly Twitter). He further added, “Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking. KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana."

    Also Read | Telangana Election 2023: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat during live TV debate | WATCH

    Gandhi was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Manthani MLA, D. Sreedhar Babu and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy. Before visiting the Medigadda barrage, Gandhi addressed a meeting of women in Ambatipally village. Rahul described Kaleshwaram as the biggest scam of KCR government. 

    Earlier, after landing at the barrage site, he addressed a gathering of women at Ambatipalli near Medigadda Barrage and explained how corruption in the Kaleshwaram project had drained the resources of the state. Assuring that the Congress would come back and provide welfare schemes on the lines of the six guarantees assured by the Congress party.

    Also Read | Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR says his BRS will 95-105 seats

    Medigadda barrage has been in news following news of damage and leakage from six piers in the seventh block of the barrage. Piers from 16 to 21 were damaged, the officials said 

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Enforcement Directorate official arrested by Rajasthan cops for accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe gcw

    Enforcement Directorate official arrested in Rajasthan for accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe

    Explained ED's options after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips summons in excise policy case snt

    Explained: ED's options after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips summons in excise policy case

    Delhi NCR air quality drops to severe as smog engulfs national capital gcw

    Delhi-NCR's air quality drops to 'severe' as smog engulfs national capital

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say? vkp

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say?

    Lord Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset, says Yogi Adityanath at Rajasthan Election speech

    Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset: Yogi Adityanath hails Israel's Gaza action (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru man's love for stray dogs: Find 3 missing dogs from Kumara Park and earn Rs 35000 reward vkp

    Bengaluru man's love for stray dogs: Find 3 missing dogs from Kumara Park and earn Rs 35000 reward

    7 weight loss tips after the festive season RBA EAI

    7 weight loss tips after the festive season

    Israel intelligence-led war against Hamas: 12,000 targets destroyed, 1,200 terrorists killed in Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Israel's intelligence-led war against Hamas: 12,000 targets destroyed, 1,200 terrorists killed in Gaza (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING!! Mannara Chopra quits show? Details here RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING!! Mannara Chopra quits show? Details here

    Fruit to Paneer: 7 creative ways to make bhel puri at home SHG EAI

    Fruit to Paneer: 7 creative ways to make bhel puri at home

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon