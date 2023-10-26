Telangana Election 2023: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat during live TV debate | WATCH

As tensions escalated during the debate, MLA KP Vivekananda and BJP candidate Srisailam Gaur became embroiled in a physical altercation, prompting intervention from the police and others to separate the two.

As Telangana gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, the political atmosphere in the state is becoming increasingly charged. Rival parties are intensifying their attacks against opponents to sway voters, resulting in a series of contentious incidents. In a recent occurrence, KP Vivekananda, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), grabbed Srisailam Gaur, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, by the throat during a live debate show conducted by a Telugu news channel.

The shocking incident unfolded on live television during a debate show organized to discuss the issues surrounding the Telangana Assembly elections, which are slated for November 30. As tensions escalated during the debate, MLA KP Vivekananda and BJP candidate Srisailam Gaur became embroiled in a physical altercation, prompting intervention from the police and others to separate the two.

The video of this altercation quickly went viral on social media, casting a shadow over the televised program.

Reacting to this unfortunate incident, BJP state unit president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy condemned the actions of the ruling BRS party. He expressed shock over the physical attack on an opposition candidate during a public debate and raised concerns about the potential implications if the BRS were to return to power.

Reddy alleged that the BRS MLA from Quthbullapur attacked the BJP candidate from the Kuna constituency because he could not provide a satisfactory answer to the question posed during the debate. He termed the attack an act of cowardice and called for the police to register a case against the BRS leader. Failing that, he indicated that his party would pursue legal action.

When questioned about the scuffle during the live debate show, BRS party spokesperson Shravan Dasoju alleged that the BJP candidate had provoked the MLA by making a reference to his father during the debate. However, Dasoju acknowledged that both individuals should have maintained decorum and decency during the television program, lamenting the descent into physical altercation.