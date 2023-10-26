Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat during live TV debate | WATCH

    As tensions escalated during the debate, MLA KP Vivekananda and BJP candidate Srisailam Gaur became embroiled in a physical altercation, prompting intervention from the police and others to separate the two.

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat during live TV debate WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    As Telangana gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, the political atmosphere in the state is becoming increasingly charged. Rival parties are intensifying their attacks against opponents to sway voters, resulting in a series of contentious incidents. In a recent occurrence, KP Vivekananda, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), grabbed Srisailam Gaur, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, by the throat during a live debate show conducted by a Telugu news channel.

    The shocking incident unfolded on live television during a debate show organized to discuss the issues surrounding the Telangana Assembly elections, which are slated for November 30. As tensions escalated during the debate, MLA KP Vivekananda and BJP candidate Srisailam Gaur became embroiled in a physical altercation, prompting intervention from the police and others to separate the two.

    'It's an old locket given by my mother...' Actor Jaggesh on Tiger claw pendant row

    The video of this altercation quickly went viral on social media, casting a shadow over the televised program.

    Reacting to this unfortunate incident, BJP state unit president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy condemned the actions of the ruling BRS party. He expressed shock over the physical attack on an opposition candidate during a public debate and raised concerns about the potential implications if the BRS were to return to power.

    'No need of concern...': District administration over presence of Nipah virus in Wayanad

    Reddy alleged that the BRS MLA from Quthbullapur attacked the BJP candidate from the Kuna constituency because he could not provide a satisfactory answer to the question posed during the debate. He termed the attack an act of cowardice and called for the police to register a case against the BRS leader. Failing that, he indicated that his party would pursue legal action.

    When questioned about the scuffle during the live debate show, BRS party spokesperson Shravan Dasoju alleged that the BJP candidate had provoked the MLA by making a reference to his father during the debate. However, Dasoju acknowledged that both individuals should have maintained decorum and decency during the television program, lamenting the descent into physical altercation.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced 10-year imprisonment in murder case AJR

    Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in murder case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Laptops for college students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg, CM Gehlot's 5 guarantees

    You heard complainants first: Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee AJR

    'You heard complainants first': Mahua Moitra seeks more time from Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon