    Telangana Election 2023: In a first, senior citizens granted home voting option; check details

    Telangana Election 2023: For the first time in the state, senior citizens aged 80 and above have the option to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, a convenience never offered before in Telangana.

    In an unprecedented move aimed at enhancing electoral accessibility, Telangana has launched the novel practice of 'home voting' across its 33 districts. This innovative initiative, slated to conclude by November 26, represents a significant stride in facilitating voting for specific demographics in the state.

    In a late-night press release issued by Chief Electoral Officer Vikas on Tuesday, it was confirmed that home voting had commenced in most districts that day, aiming for full coverage by November 26. The voters opting for home voting have expressed satisfaction and gratitude for this initiative.

    For the first time in the state, senior citizens aged 80 and above have the option to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, a convenience never offered before in Telangana.

    Vikas Raj, in a video conference on Tuesday, reviewed the election preparations with the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, District Election Officers, and Returning Officers, emphasizing the inclusion of home voting.

    This unique initiative in Telangana aims to facilitate voting at home for senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who opt for this mode instead of visiting polling stations, marking a significant leap in electoral accessibility.

    The state is in the process of printing 43.96 lakh new Elector's Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), with 40.72 lakh already prepared and received. Distribution of the remaining EPICs by the Department of Posts will be completed within the next five days, ensuring a seamless process for eligible voters.

