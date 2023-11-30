Telangana Election 2023: Congress files complaint with EC against K Kavitha for seeking votes

Telangana Election 2023: Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against BRS MLC K Kavitha for seeking votes on polling day. Telangana Congress Senior Vice-President and Chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee, G Niranjan, said, “Kavitha has violated the election code by appealing to people to vote for her party."

Congress has lodged a complaint against Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, alleging that she sought votes for her party on polling day.

G Niranjan, the chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee and senior vice-president of the Telangana Congress, declared, "Kavitha has broken the election code by urging people to vote for her party. Following her vote at the DAV School voting place in Banjara Hills, Kavitha spoke to the media and encouraged others to vote for BRS, which is against the law."

Telangana's single-phase assembly elections got underway for voting on Thursday at 7 am. Voting was taking place at 35,655 polling places around the state, according to authorities. Voting in 106 districts would run until 5 pm., while in 13 seats impacted by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the process would end at 4 p.m. On December 3, the counting will take place.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

All 119 of the seats have candidates fielded by the BRS. In accordance with the seat-sharing arrangement, the Jana Sena, led by actor Pawan Kalyan, and the BJP are running for 111 and 8 seats, respectively. The Congress is fighting 118 seats and has granted one seat to its partner, the CPI. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has nominated candidates in nine city segments.